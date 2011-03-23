Countdown to 24: The Movie

Kiefer Sutherland says a movie version of 24 should be released next year.

The actor - who plays Jack Bauer - says the studio has pencilled in January to start shooting the highly anticipated film.



Sutherland confirmed the movie will be a 'two hour representation of a 24 hour day'.

Speaking on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, the actor suggested that the film adaptation is "slated for the summer of 2012".



"[That] would mean that we'd have to start shooting in January. We're moving everything towards accomplishing those dates."