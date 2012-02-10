Courteney Cox hasn't dated for a year

The Friends star has revealed that there is a lack of romance in her life.

Cox, 47, announced her divorce from David Arquette in October 2010, and she has admitted that she has had difficulty finding herself a new man.

'No guy's asked me out,' she told US radio show host Howard Sten. 'It's not easy to meet people. They don't call me.'

The actress also revealed that even her ex-husband is encouraging her to move on.

'He says to me' she said '"Courteney, it's time to get out there!" He's comfortable with whoever that would be with.' revealed Cox.