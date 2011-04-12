Mel B for X Factor?

Mel B has let slipped that she'll be moving back to the UK this year. Could she be a new judge on the X Factor?

Talking to Heart Mel revealed that she's planning on moving back to the UK...

Mel B's UK move

Then when she was asked if she was going to be a judge on the X Factor she got a little flustered and let slip she might be making an appareance...

Mel B to be an X Factor judge?

It's also being reported that Simon Cowell has told bosses of the X Factor he won't be able to feature in this year's UK version.

The series takes place at the same time as the US version - and despite offers of a private jet - it's just not possible for Cowell to do both.



It's thought Cheryl Cole has also dropped out of the UK version, meaning just Louis and Dannii remain from last year's judges - and will they be retained?

Who would you have as an X-Factor judge?