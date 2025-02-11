Craig David facts: Age, where he's from, girlfriend and top songs revealed

11 February 2025, 16:53

Craig David has been on the music scene since 2000
Craig David has been on the music scene since 2000. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Craig David's net worth? And does he have a wife and children? Here's everything you need to know.

Craig David's music career is reaching new heights in 2025 as not only is he releasing a new album and single, he's also busy on a sell-out arena tour around the UK.

Performing his top singles including 'Rendezvous', 'Fill Me In' and 'Seven Days', fans of the singer and songwriter are obsessing over his talent all over again and it's easy to understand why with such a credible career behind him.

Away from performing and his work in the charts, Craig tends to keep his relationships and personal life private but that doesn't stop followers wondering about potential girlfriends and whether he's had children.

Here's everything you need to know about Craig David from his age, height, where he's from and even net worth.

Craig David has taken his new album on a UK arena tour
Craig David has taken his new album on a UK arena tour. Picture: Getty

How old is Craig David and where is he from?

Currently 43 years old, Craig will celebrate his 44th birthday on May 5th 2025.

His full name is Craig Ashley David and he was raised in Southampton by his parents Tina Loftus and George David.

How tall is Craig David?

The rapper measures in at six foot tall which is around 1.82m in height.

Does Craig David have a girlfriend or any children?

Craig has always been very private about any relationships he's had but it's believed he's single without children.

Speaking about past romances in 2024 on a podcast with Louis Theroux, he revealed he had gone celibate in a hope to "heal" and be more open to future relationships.

He said: "I realised that me not having healed my own issues meant I was never in a position to be open to someone else. So I realised I had to pull back from all of this and this has been the past couple of years really.

"Which does mean not outwardly going on dates, the sexual interactions are going to have to stop now, just cut that off."

At the time he confirmed he had been celibate for "quite a while now".

Young Craig David found fame with his 'Born To Do It' album
Young Craig David found fame with his 'Born To Do It' album. Picture: Getty

How did Craig David become famous and what are his best songs?

Craig rose to fame in 2000 when he released his first single 'Re-Rewind' with the Artful Dodger which went straight to the top of the charts.

He then released his solo album 'Born To Do It' featuring some of his best songs like 'Walking Away' and 'Seven Days' making him a household name.

His other top hits are:

  • 'Don't Love You No More'
  • 'Rise and Fall'
  • 'Fill Me In'
  • 'Rendezvous'
  • 'Ain't Giving Up'
  • 'Abracadabra'
  • 'What's Your Flavour'
  • 'SOS'

What is Craig David's TS5?

As a side music project, David launched TS5 - his DJ set which has gone on to have residencies in Ibiza, Dubai and the UK.

Named after his apartment in Miami, Tower Suite 5, Craig used to DJ at his own house parties here which eventually went on to become a huge success outside of those four walls.

He often includes TS5 sets in his performances which sees him mix up his own singles as well as other artists.

What is Craig David's net worth?

Craig's exact net worth has not been revealed but according to Celebrity Net Worth, it was estimated to be around £14.5million.

This is largely due to his music and tours but he's also dabbled in other projects such as writing a book and owning property.

