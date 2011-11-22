Cruise Jr is DJ C-Squared

Connor Cruise, the 16 year old son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has been photographed Djing at an American Music Awards party on Saturday night.

He goes by the name of DJ C-Squared.

DJ C-Squared spun some tunes at the XBOX Miracle Of Music Benefit In Honor Of The 2011 American Music Awards on Saturday night.

Hosted by Kevin Jonas, the event was heldinside the Siren studios in Hollywood.

As well as DJing, Connor also took to the dancefloor himself and was the centre of attention.