Why everyone is convinced Cruz Beckham is engaged to girlfriend Jackie Apostal

Cruz Beckham has set tongues wagging after fans spotted what appeared to be a diamond ring on girlfriend Jackie Apostel's left hand. Picture: Instagram/Jackie Apostel

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jackie Apostel set tongues wagging after sharing a photo wearing a sparkling diamond ring while attending the World Cup with boyfriend Cruz Beckham.

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Cruz Beckham has set tongues wagging after fans spotted what appeared to be a diamond ring on girlfriend Jackie Apostel's left hand in a series of new social media snaps.

The 21-year-old musician and Jackie, 30, were enjoying the FIFA World Cup in Miami when the singer-songwriter shared a collection of photographs from the trip on Instagram.

One image in particular quickly caught followers' attention, showing Cruz kissing Jackie on the cheek while she appeared to be wearing a sizeable diamond ring on her ring finger.

Cruz Beckham was pictured kissing Jackie on the cheek while she appeared to be wearing a sizeable diamond ring on her ring finger . Picture: Instagram/Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie travelled to watch Brazil take on Scotland. Picture: Instagram/Jackie Apostel

The couple had travelled to watch Brazil take on Scotland, with Jackie proudly sporting clothing supporting her home nation.

Captioning the post, she simply wrote: "Juuuust happy to be here."

The photos immediately fuelled speculation the pair may have taken the next step in their relationship, although neither Cruz nor Jackie has publicly addressed the rumours.

Cruz and Jackie have been together for around two years after they were first romantically linked in June 2024.

They later confirmed their romance publicly in October that year, with Cruz sharing a birthday tribute to Jackie on Instagram Stories alongside the simple message: "I love you."

Since then, the couple have frequently offered fans glimpses into their relationship through affectionate social media posts.

Earlier this month, they celebrated their second anniversary with heartfelt tributes to one another.

Cruz posted a collection of personal photographs, including moments of himself performing music for Jackie, childhood pictures of his girlfriend and the pair enjoying concerts together.

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son wrote: "Jackie it's been two years, i love you more than ever, Happy Anniversary my love, i am forever grateful for you. you make me the best version of myself x."

Jackie marked the milestone with a post of her own, writing: "2 years of loving my favorite human!!!!" beneath a selection of images captured during a photoshoot by Cruz's cousin, Libby Adams.

The couple's relationship has previously attracted attention because of their nine-year age difference.

Last year, Jackie publicly defended their romance after online criticism questioned why she was dating someone younger.

Replying directly to one social media user, Jackie explained exactly why she had fallen for Cruz.

"Because he's kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome," she wrote.

Many followers rallied behind the couple, with several pointing out that age-gap relationships between consenting adults are not unusual.

One supporter commented: "I think it's wonderful, and the very best of luck to both of you."

Another added: "It's not weird, it's called love and it's none of your business."

A third joked: "No it's not, my husband is 8 years younger than me…I highly recommend it!"

Jackie has continued to support Cruz's music career throughout their relationship, joining him during the European leg of his tour earlier this year and regularly celebrating his achievements online.

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