Cruz Beckham facts: Age, height, girlfriend, music career and more

Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What does Cruz Beckham do now? What is his net worth? And where was he born? Here's everything you need to know about Victoria and David's youngest son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cruz Beckham is making headlines for all the right reasons as he has confirmed his first sell out music gig in London.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Cruz has found himself centre of one of the biggest showbiz scandals recently as his older brother Brooklyn calls out his family and their alleged behaviour. So what do we need to know about Cruz?

Following his mum's career path, Harper Beckham's brother is the only sibling who has embraced singing and his musical talents. After selling out his first gig in January, he said: "Ok... absolutely no words, thank you a million. Looks like I'll have to be adding more shows?!?"

Here's everything you need to know about Cruz from his age, height, Instagram and who his older girlfriend is.

Cruz Beckham is a member of one of the most famous showbiz families. Picture: Getty

Who is Cruz Beckham?

Age: 20

From: London

Instagram: @cruzbeckham

Cruz may call himself British but he's lived all over the world including Madrid and LA. In fact, he is the only one of his four siblings who was actually born in Spain as his footballer dad was playing for Real Madrid at the time.

As one of their youngest children, it's only really now are we seeing more of Cruz as he embarks on his 20s. He recently went viral after he shared a clip of him singing and playing guitar along to a Spice Girls song.

In January 2026, he also confirmed he would be taking to the stage with band, The Breakers, to showcase his musical talents.

How tall is Cruz Beckham?

The youngest son of David is reported to be around 5ft 9inches tall which is around 1.75m in height.

What does Cruz Beckham do now?

Carving out his own career path, Cruz and mum Victoria went viral in November 2025 when they shared a wholesome duet of them singing the Spice Girls hit, 'Viva Forever'.

Showing off his musical ability, Cruz released his debut singles 'Optics' and 'Lick the Toad' along with the help of Luke Pritchard from The Kooks.

Since releasing his own music, he has been performing at small intimate gigs across London and has already teased he will be dropping more this year.

What is Cruz Beckham's net worth?

Of course, Cruz is only 20 and has only just started his music career but thanks to his celebrity status, and with parents like David and Victoria, he's rumoured to be worth between £4-10million.

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie have been dating for around two years. Picture: Getty

Who is Cruz Beckham's girlfriend?

Cruz is dating girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who is a songwriter living in London. She has in the past released her own singles but confirmed in 2020 she would no longer be putting music out there as an artist.

Cruz and Jackie have been together since around 2024 where they were first spotted together at Glastonbury festival. However, it's not all been easy for this loved-up couple as their 10 year age gap has confused fans.

Jackie, 30, once hit back at a fan questioning her: "[I'm dating him] Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome."

What has Cruz Beckham said about brother Brooklyn?

Cruz has been one of the most outspoken members of his family since the feud surfaced. He has often reached out to his older brother on social media, saying he missed him, and also cleared up some of the staggering headlines.

He has, however, remained silent since Brooklyn put out his official statement against his parents.

READ MORE: