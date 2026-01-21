Cruz Beckham facts: Age, height, girlfriend, music career and more

21 January 2026, 14:01

Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham
Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What does Cruz Beckham do now? What is his net worth? And where was he born? Here's everything you need to know about Victoria and David's youngest son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cruz Beckham is making headlines for all the right reasons as he has confirmed his first sell out music gig in London.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Cruz has found himself centre of one of the biggest showbiz scandals recently as his older brother Brooklyn calls out his family and their alleged behaviour. So what do we need to know about Cruz?

Following his mum's career path, Harper Beckham's brother is the only sibling who has embraced singing and his musical talents. After selling out his first gig in January, he said: "Ok... absolutely no words, thank you a million. Looks like I'll have to be adding more shows?!?"

Here's everything you need to know about Cruz from his age, height, Instagram and who his older girlfriend is.

Cruz Beckham is a member of one of the most famous showbiz families
Cruz Beckham is a member of one of the most famous showbiz families. Picture: Getty

Who is Cruz Beckham?

Age: 20

From: London

Instagram: @cruzbeckham

Cruz may call himself British but he's lived all over the world including Madrid and LA. In fact, he is the only one of his four siblings who was actually born in Spain as his footballer dad was playing for Real Madrid at the time.

As one of their youngest children, it's only really now are we seeing more of Cruz as he embarks on his 20s. He recently went viral after he shared a clip of him singing and playing guitar along to a Spice Girls song.

In January 2026, he also confirmed he would be taking to the stage with band, The Breakers, to showcase his musical talents.

How tall is Cruz Beckham?

The youngest son of David is reported to be around 5ft 9inches tall which is around 1.75m in height.

What does Cruz Beckham do now?

Carving out his own career path, Cruz and mum Victoria went viral in November 2025 when they shared a wholesome duet of them singing the Spice Girls hit, 'Viva Forever'.

Showing off his musical ability, Cruz released his debut singles 'Optics' and 'Lick the Toad' along with the help of Luke Pritchard from The Kooks.

Since releasing his own music, he has been performing at small intimate gigs across London and has already teased he will be dropping more this year.

What is Cruz Beckham's net worth?

Of course, Cruz is only 20 and has only just started his music career but thanks to his celebrity status, and with parents like David and Victoria, he's rumoured to be worth between £4-10million.

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie have been dating for around two years
Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie have been dating for around two years. Picture: Getty

Who is Cruz Beckham's girlfriend?

Cruz is dating girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who is a songwriter living in London. She has in the past released her own singles but confirmed in 2020 she would no longer be putting music out there as an artist.

Cruz and Jackie have been together since around 2024 where they were first spotted together at Glastonbury festival. However, it's not all been easy for this loved-up couple as their 10 year age gap has confused fans.

Jackie, 30, once hit back at a fan questioning her: "[I'm dating him] Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome."

What has Cruz Beckham said about brother Brooklyn?

Cruz has been one of the most outspoken members of his family since the feud surfaced. He has often reached out to his older brother on social media, saying he missed him, and also cleared up some of the staggering headlines.

He has, however, remained silent since Brooklyn put out his official statement against his parents.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Jess quiz Charlie in brutal grilling

Love Island

Hilary and Hailey Duff have allegedly fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms

Watch - Hilary Duff reaches out to estranged sister during first music performance in 18 years

Music

Fans are sure one All Stars hunk is ‘holding back’.

Love Island fans think All Star is 'holding back' because ex will enter as bombshell

Love Island

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together

Victoria and David Beckham's children - names, ages and what they do now

Charlie's 'shady' behaviour is called out by a co-star.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Charlie's behaviour called out in fiery rant

Love Island

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Charlie sent a DM to a former Islander asking her on a date.

Love Island star reveals Charlie 'asked her on a date' one week before entering villa

Love Island

Brooklyn Beckham in a white jumper along side a picture of Victoria and David Beckham

What did Brooklyn Beckham say about his parents? Read the statement in full

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Belle confronts Sean in the Love Island first look

Love Island All Stars first look sees Belle confront Sean in fiery exchange

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call

Robbie Williams calls 94-year-old fan on Zoom after his daughter saw viral video and begged him to ring
Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Pamela Anderson reveals uneasy encounter with Seth Rogan at Golden Globes: Felt ‘yucky’

Robbie Williams has hinted that a Take That reunion could be on the cards, saying he’s “sure” he’ll share the stage with his former bandmates again.

Robbie Williams says he's 'sure' he'll reunite with Take That

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups.

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

Love Island

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Love Island

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.

Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Love Island split explained

Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January.

What is Harry Styles' song Aperture about? Meaning behind new track revealed

Music

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

Charlie Frederick joined the Love Island All Star cast in 2026.

Love Island All Stars Charlie Frederick - age, job, famous ex-girlfriends and former series

Love Island

Nicola Peltz is centre of the Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz Beckham facts: Age, movies, family and how she become famous

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed