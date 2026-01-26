Who is Cruz Beckham's girlfriend? Meet Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel have been together nearly two years. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How long has Cruz Beckham been with girlfriend Jackie Apostel? And what's the age gap? Here's everything you need to know.

Cruz Beckham and his long term girlfriend Jackie Apostel have been together for almost two years and now, they're busy putting on a united front.

Following the huge Beckham fall out - which saw his older brother Brooklyn Beckham release a brutal statement on their parents David and Victoria - Cruz and Jackie joined Romeo and Kim Turnbull for a double date in Paris.

With Romeo walking the runway in the French Capital, the four of them continued to ignore the drama surrounding the family as they enjoyed dining at Kaspia.

Standing by Cruz's side was Jackie, but what do we need to know about her and their relationship? Here's all the details from her job, their highly-talked about age gap and how they met.

Cruz Beckham met his girlfriend through their mutual love of music. Picture: Getty

Who is Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel?

Jackie is a talented singer and songwriter who confirmed in 2020 that she was focusing her musical talents on writing and producing.

At the time she wrote: "My intention was and has never been to become a recording, touring artist. I’m a studio rat, I’m a creator, I’m a writer, a producer and an artist in many ways, but releasing the songs we did myself was always just a way of showcasing the tracks."

She has German and Brazilian parents and currently lives in London, not too far from Cruz, where she is doing her thing in the music industry.

How old is Cruz Beckham's girlfriend and what's their age gap?

Jackie is 30 years old which makes her 10 years older than Cruz who is 20.

With Victoria's son being a decade younger than his partner, that has of course generated plenty of attention to their relationship.

While Cruz and Jackie are typically quite quiet about their romance, she has once commented on the fact she is 10 years older than him.

On Instagram, someone wrote: "Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20 [year-old], that’s just weird."

To which she responded: "Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome."

When did Cruz Beckham start dating Jackie Apostel and how did they meet?

Jackie recently revealed it was their shared love of music that brought them together.

Congratulating her beau on his two new singles which he released in 2025, she wrote on Instagram stories: "I was told you had been working on your own project for ages and shifting sounds a bit, finding yourself.

"I went in with an open mind and no idea what to expect, I left that day knowing you were an unbelievable musician but most importantly that you loved it so much from the bottom of your heart and you would never stop, regardless of what anyone else thought.

"That work became friendship and friendship became us."

Publicly, Cruz and Jackie were first spotted together at Glastonbury 2024, meaning they've been together for nearly two years now.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel are a strong couple. Picture: Getty

What has Cruz's girlfriend Jackie said about Victoria and David Beckham?

Of course, no one from camp Beckham has spoken up since Brooklyn's statement, but it seems Jackie is nothing but supportive of the family.

Following Sir David's Knighthood in November, Jackie wrote on Instagram: "There’s nothing quite as beautiful as seeing deserving and truly GOOD people achieve their dreams.

"What an inspiration to everyone to always keep going and never lose your character, drive but also kindness. No matter how crazy a dream is or how long it could take. I am repeating myself but to me, the most inspiring thing to see is how you both support each other's ambitions. You’re dedicated not only to yourselves reaching your maximum potential but also, each other."

She continued: "You master the balance between that and just plain love and family time every day, and there’s nothing more aspirational than that. Congratulations on yet another unbelievable and well deserved milestone @davidbeckham , @victoriabeckham and the whole family."

