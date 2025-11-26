Cruz Beckham: How David and Victoria's youngest son is carving out a music career

A now-viral video released last week (November 20) shows Cruz performing an acoustic guitar version of the Spice Girls’ hit Viva Forever alongside his mum, Victoria. Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

By Giorgina Hamilton

Following in his mother's footsteps, Cruz Beckham is breaking into the music scene.

Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of football legend David Beckham and pop icon Victoria Beckham — but what many people don’t know is that he’s a talented musician in his own right.

The clip has captured public attention not for his famous surname, but for his genuine musical ability. Filmed at the family’s Holland Park home, it shows Victoria clicking along to the rhythm before joining her 20-year-old son in a stripped-back duet.

David, who recorded the video, even joins in briefly, singing in falsetto and laughing as Victoria films him in return.

The duet wasn’t just a sweet family moment — it also introduced many viewers to the fact that Cruz has already begun releasing music of his own.

In October, the 20-year-old launched his debut singles 'Optics' and 'Lick the Toad', a double release that marks his first serious step into the industry.

The collaboration came about through Cruz’s friendship with Luke Pritchard of The Kooks, who has been mentoring him and helping to shape his guitar-led, organic style.

Cruz Beckham - OPTICS

The single Optics comes with a lo-fi video showing Cruz playing guitar outdoors, reportedly on his family’s countryside estate, alongside three bandmates.

Lyrically, it’s an experimental, slightly surreal song exploring youth, freedom, and psychedelic experiences.

Lines such as “Take a thousand selfies in your bed, while I trip in mine / I love me some mushrooms and good head and the erotic 69” have raised eyebrows, confirming Cruz iz stepping away from any assciated with polished pop songs.

Its companion track 'Lick the Toad' follows a similar theme, opening with a chant-like chorus and upbeat indie rhythm

Since releasing the songs, Cruz has been performing live at intimate venues around London, including a gig at The George Tavern – where previous performers include Amy Winehouse and Nick Cave.

He’s also opened for indie band The Royston Club and now performs under the name Cruz Beckham & The Breakers.

Both David and Victoria Beckham have publicly celebrated his live performances, sharing emotional messages after attending his most recent gig in Notting Hill on November 20.

Posting a video of her son's performance on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Wow!!! You look so happy Cruz and we couldn’t be prouder we love you @cruzbeckham xxxxxxxxxx."

David echoed the sentiment, admitting he shed “a few tears of joy and pride,” adding, “Family and friends night with Cruz — we’re so proud of you, mate. We love you and the journey you’re on.”

Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, was also in the crowd and later hinted that a debut album could be on the way, writing: “Might it finally be time to drop what we’ve all been waiting for?”

Last month, Cruz and The Breakers signed with music management company C3, whose roster includes acts such as The Strokes, suggesting that the 20-year-old’s musical ambitions are being taken seriously behind the scenes.

Online reaction to his music has been largely positive. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Cruz Beckham is about to be the next big thing in British indie music.”

Another joked, “Cruz Beckham actually making good music was not on my bingo card.”