Cruz Beckham reaches out to brother Brooklyn in the cutest way despite family feud

4 December 2025, 14:36

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his brother despite their current family difficulties
Cruz Beckham has reached out to his brother despite their current family difficulties. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham Cruz is missing his big brother Brooklyn as family fall out continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cruz Beckham seems to be ready to end the on-going family feud between his big brother Brooklyn Beckham and his parents David and Victoria.

In an attempt to patch things up, the youngest son of the Beckham's has reached out to his oldest sibling in the cutest way.

Taking to Instagram, Cruz, aged 20, re-posted a picture from his feed of him, Brooklyn, Romeo and dad David. The picture, which was originally posted almost five years ago, was captioned: "Love you guys @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham."

However, despite the olive brand and declaration of love, Cruz still doesn't follow his brother on Instagram.

In an obvious attempt to let Brooklyn know how he felt, it comes at a time when the Beckham family are trying to mend their broken relationships.

In another attempt to reach out to him, Victoria posted a video earlier this month of her mother's fireplace featuring all of her grandchildren's stockings. Despite there being no communication between Brooklyn and any family member, he still had a spot on the mantlepiece.

It's reported Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have separated themselves from the likes of Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper due to on-going issues within the family.

Of course, the reason behind the fall out hasn't been confirmed but sources claim tensions began around the time of the young couple's wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have distanced themselves from his family in recent months
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have distanced themselves from his family in recent months. Picture: Getty

It's been suggested they fell out over some of Nicola's choices for their big day which didn't align with how Victoria envisioned things, for example her wearing a VB designed wedding dress. On the flip side, it's believed David and Victoria were left out of some important discussions when planning the day.

There is also the report that Nicola felt 'uncomfortable' in the family due to brother Romeo Beckham's girlfriend who is rumoured to have dated Brooklyn back in high school.

Since the fall out, Brooklyn has taken on his wife's surname and become Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. They also snubbed David's 50th birthday celebrations and knighthood and renewed their wedding vows without inviting his family.

