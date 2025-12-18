Cruz Beckham reaches out to big brother Brooklyn in an attempt to end feud

18 December 2025, 11:43

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his big brother again despite family feud
Cruz Beckham has reached out to his big brother again despite family feud. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The Beckhams are set to spend Christmas apart as Brooklyn Beckham continues to remain separate from his family amidst on-going fall out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cruz Beckham is desperately seeking a reconciliation between his big brother Brooklyn Beckham and his family as he extends yet another olive branch.

Following an Instagram post where he reminded Nicola Peltz's husband he loved him, the youngest brother has again revealed to him how much he's missed.

Taking to social media, Cruz shared a throwback collection of pictures of a family trip to Brazil. A series of five photos, one showed a photo of him on the beach with his older brothers Romeo and Brooklyn with his arm around him.

He simply captioned it with three Brazilian flag emoji's.

Currently, Brooklyn and Cruz do not follow one another on Instagram but their profiles are both open.

Cruz has been estranged from his brother since earlier this year when the oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham missed his father's 50th birthday after on-going reports there was trouble brewing in the family.

The root of the rift has not been discussed by anyone but it's believed to be down to a number of reasons including issues with Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding and who Romeo's girlfriend is.

Dating Kim Turnbull, it's reported the relationship caused tension, making Nicola uncomfortable, as she is also rumoured to have dated Brooklyn back in high school.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz allegedly had some fall outs when it came to wedding planning
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz allegedly had some fall outs when it came to wedding planning. Picture: Getty

The Beckham feud has led to the family being divided for a number of important occasions including Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal, David's birthday and knighthood and Victoria's important fashion week show.

But with Christmas upon us, Brooklyn seems to be on the whole family's minds as it's not just Cruz who keeps attempting to reach out.

Victoria also posted a video of her mum's house, showing her 33million followers, all of the stockings above the fireplace including her eldest son's despite their feud.

