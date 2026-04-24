Cruz Beckham's latest gesture to estranged brother Brooklyn is rather cute

24 April 2026, 13:07

Cruz Beckham has made another apparent attempt to mend relations with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing tensions within the family.
Cruz Beckham has made another apparent attempt to mend relations with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing tensions within the family. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Cruz Beckham

By Giorgina Hamilton

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son shares sweet childhood throwback as he continues attempts to reconnect with his big brother Brooklyn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cruz Beckham has made another apparent attempt to mend relations with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing tensions within the family.

The 21-year-old musician, who is completely ignoring his sibling's request for no contact, decided to take a trip down memory lane, handing out a rather cute peace offering in the process.

Cruz shared a nostalgic photo to his Instagram Stories showing himself as a baby alongside Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo Beckham, 23.

In the image, the three brothers sit in a row wearing matching white tops, smiling for the camera.

The post is the latest in a series of gestures aimed at reconnecting with Brooklyn.

Cruz Beckham shared a nostalgic photo showing himself as a baby alongside Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo Beckham, 23
Cruz Beckham shared a nostalgic photo showing himself as a baby alongside Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo Beckham, 23. Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

Back in December, Cruz uploaded a throwback featuring himself, his brothers and their father David Beckham, captioning it: “Love you guys.”

In February, Cruz shared another childhood photo of the trio, and in March marked Brooklyn’s 27th birthday with a picture of his older brother holding him as a baby, writing: "I love you."

However, Brooklyn has yet to publicly acknowledge any of these efforts. The aspiring chef reportedly blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram in December and has not reversed the decision.

At the time, Cruz addressed speculation that the family had unfollowed Brooklyn, writing: “Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I.”

The fallout deepened earlier this year when Brooklyn released a statement in January suggesting that public image and “Brand Beckham” were prioritised by his parents.

In February, Cruz shared another childhood photo of the trio, and in March marked Brooklyn’s 27th birthday with a picture of his older brother holding him as a baby (pictured), writing: "I love you."
In February, Cruz shared another childhood photo of the trio, and in March marked Brooklyn’s 27th birthday with a picture of his older brother holding him as a baby (pictured), writing: "I love you.". Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicole Peltz have publicly estranged themselves from the rest of the Beckham family (pictured with Cruz and Victoria Beckham in 2024)
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicole Peltz have publicly estranged themselves from the rest of the Beckham family (pictured with Cruz and Victoria Beckham in 2024). Picture: Getty

Brooklyn began by explaining why he had chosen to speak out, writing: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

In the same statement, he made his position on reconciliation clear, adding: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He also claimed he had witnessed behaviour he strongly disagreed with, saying: “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Brooklyn Beckham said tensions in his family had been ongoing for some time (pictured with wife Nicola Peltz in 2022)
Brooklyn Beckham said tensions in his family had been ongoing for some time (pictured with wife Nicola Peltz in 2022). Picture: Getty
The fallout appeared to deepen earlier this year when Brooklyn released a statement in January suggesting that public image and “Brand Beckham” were prioritised by his parents (pictured).
The fallout appeared to deepen earlier this year when Brooklyn released a statement in January suggesting that public image and “Brand Beckham” were prioritised by his parents (pictured). Picture: Getty

Brooklyn, who has 16.4 million Instagram followers, went on to allege that tensions had been ongoing for some time, writing that his “parents have been trying to endlessly ruin my relationship since before my wedding, it hasn't stopped.”

He added: “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

More recently, Victoria Beckham was asked about the situation during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. While she avoided naming Brooklyn directly, she emphasised her focus as a parent.

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much," the Spice Girl said.

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

“And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

According to reports, Victoria and David have been deeply affected by the rift and have even been meeting Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz alongside legal and therapeutic support in an effort to repair the relationship.

Despite those efforts, there has so far been no sign of reconciliation, with Brooklyn maintaining his distance from the family.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Australia's Bec has revealed her brand new job after losing work because of her behaviour on the show

MAFS Australia's Bec lands surprising job after being fired following TV controversy

Married at First Sight

Clarkson's Farm favourite Harriet Cowan has hinted she could return to the show in the future, after stepping away from her career in nursing.

Clarkson's Farm favourite hints at 'top secret' return to show after quitting day job

TV & Movies

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumoured to be enagegd

Why everyone thinks Harry Styles and girlfriend Zoe Kravitz are engaged

MAFS couple Chris and Sam reach turmoil in the experiment

MAFS Chris insults husband Sam moments after dinner party row in shocking unaired footage

Married at First Sight

MAFS members Bec and Gia had the most complicated relationship of the 2026 series

MAFS Bec makes simple and bold statement about friendship with rival Gia

Married at First Sight

Kaleb Cooper has revealed a devastating fire ripped through his barn after sharing a photo of the smoke-filled wreckage with fans.

Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper reveals devastating barn fire

TV & Movies

The MAFS Australia cast of 2026 has been let back onto their social media accounts

All the MAFS Australia cast's Instagram and TikTok accounts and why you should follow them now

Married at First Sight

Kylie Minogue is set to take centre stage in a new Netflix documentary series.

Kylie Minogue reveals exciting first look from her 'intimate' Netflix documentary

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch

All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

Married at First Sight

Did Sammy and Chris make it to Final Vows, or did they split?

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia 2026 has welcomed Danny and Bec to the romantic experiement

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

Married at First Sight

Clarkson's Farm season 5 is due for a release date

When is Clarkson's Farm season 5 coming out?

TV & Movies

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been looking cosy on their Happy Hour promotional tour

How Katie Holmes subtly hinted she's dating Joshua Jackson again

MAFS couple Danny and Bec have a different kind of relationship since the show ended

MAFS Australia's Bec gets brutally honest about relationship with husband Danny now

Married at First Sight

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirm they're dating

Adam Thomas recently opened up about his taxing time filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa

Adam Thomas revealed he nearly quit I'm a Celeb after David Haye 'broke' him

As Rumer Willis celebrated her daughter’s third birthday this weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice a familiar resemblance to her grandfather Bruce Willis.

"Looks just like Bruce": Fans react to Rumer Willis’ daughter in new photos

Jesy Nelson has issued an urgent appeal after her car, containing vital medical equipment for her young daughters (pictured), was stolen from outside her home.

Jesy Nelson pleas for help after car is stolen containing twins’ vital medical equipment

Pitbull is headlining BST Hyde Park in 2026

Pitbull BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival tickets and dates revealed

Events

Jack Whitehall found himself on the receiving end of a cheeky, X-rated shout from friends during his wedding celebrations over the weekend.

Jack Whitehall faces cheeky X-rated heckle during £250k Cotswolds wedding with Roxy Horner

David Attenborough is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday

David Attenborough facts: Age, wife, children and incredible life achievements revealed

Tom Cruise is officially returning to the cockpit, with Top Gun 3 confirmed as the next chapter in the film franchise.

Top Gun 3 confirmed: Everything we know about Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick

TV & Movies

Anne Hathaway has opened up about the surprising impact Taylor Swift had on her latest film, Mother Mary.

Taylor Swift’s ‘magical’ gesture she did for Anne Hathaway revealed

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Everything you need to know about the Beckham family feud: Full timeline of events explained
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have confirmed they're expecting their fourth child together

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews baby details revealed

MAFS contestants Bec and Gia have been feuding since the beginning of the experiment

What do Gia's texts say? MAFS Australia feud reignited as Bec faces more backlash

Married at First Sight