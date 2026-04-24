Cruz Beckham's latest gesture to estranged brother Brooklyn is rather cute

Cruz Beckham has made another apparent attempt to mend relations with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing tensions within the family. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Cruz Beckham

By Giorgina Hamilton

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son shares sweet childhood throwback as he continues attempts to reconnect with his big brother Brooklyn.

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Cruz Beckham has made another apparent attempt to mend relations with his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing tensions within the family.

The 21-year-old musician, who is completely ignoring his sibling's request for no contact, decided to take a trip down memory lane, handing out a rather cute peace offering in the process.

Cruz shared a nostalgic photo to his Instagram Stories showing himself as a baby alongside Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo Beckham, 23.

In the image, the three brothers sit in a row wearing matching white tops, smiling for the camera.

The post is the latest in a series of gestures aimed at reconnecting with Brooklyn.

Cruz Beckham shared a nostalgic photo showing himself as a baby alongside Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo Beckham, 23. Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

Back in December, Cruz uploaded a throwback featuring himself, his brothers and their father David Beckham, captioning it: “Love you guys.”

In February, Cruz shared another childhood photo of the trio, and in March marked Brooklyn’s 27th birthday with a picture of his older brother holding him as a baby, writing: "I love you."

However, Brooklyn has yet to publicly acknowledge any of these efforts. The aspiring chef reportedly blocked his parents and siblings on Instagram in December and has not reversed the decision.

At the time, Cruz addressed speculation that the family had unfollowed Brooklyn, writing: “Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I.”

The fallout deepened earlier this year when Brooklyn released a statement in January suggesting that public image and “Brand Beckham” were prioritised by his parents.

In February, Cruz shared another childhood photo of the trio, and in March marked Brooklyn’s 27th birthday with a picture of his older brother holding him as a baby (pictured), writing: "I love you.". Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicole Peltz have publicly estranged themselves from the rest of the Beckham family (pictured with Cruz and Victoria Beckham in 2024). Picture: Getty

Brooklyn began by explaining why he had chosen to speak out, writing: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

In the same statement, he made his position on reconciliation clear, adding: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He also claimed he had witnessed behaviour he strongly disagreed with, saying: “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Brooklyn Beckham said tensions in his family had been ongoing for some time (pictured with wife Nicola Peltz in 2022). Picture: Getty

The fallout appeared to deepen earlier this year when Brooklyn released a statement in January suggesting that public image and “Brand Beckham” were prioritised by his parents (pictured). Picture: Getty

Brooklyn, who has 16.4 million Instagram followers, went on to allege that tensions had been ongoing for some time, writing that his “parents have been trying to endlessly ruin my relationship since before my wedding, it hasn't stopped.”

He added: “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

More recently, Victoria Beckham was asked about the situation during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. While she avoided naming Brooklyn directly, she emphasised her focus as a parent.

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“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much," the Spice Girl said.

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

“And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

According to reports, Victoria and David have been deeply affected by the rift and have even been meeting Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz alongside legal and therapeutic support in an effort to repair the relationship.

Despite those efforts, there has so far been no sign of reconciliation, with Brooklyn maintaining his distance from the family.

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