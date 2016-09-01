Is Cruz Beckham Set To Follow Victoria With A Pop Career? THIS Pop Star's Manager Thinks So!

Hide your daughters, because it looks like Cruz is going to be the next member of the Beckham clan to melt the hearts of little girls everywhere.

His mother was a Spice Girl, so it only makes sense that Cruz Beckham follows in Victoria's musical footsteps.

David and Victoria's youngest boy could be set for stardom as Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun reportedly has his eye on the budding singer.

Cruz is no stranger to the limelight, as he's made several appearances on his parent's Instagram profiles where he's dazzled their followers with his singing skills in a string of videos.

Insiders recently told The Sun: "Cruz has a natural affinity with music and he’s been desperate to learn the guitar. He’s had lessons for months and is constantly strumming away, singing along."

They continued: "Obviously he still has far to go, but there’s certainly potential there. He’s got a natural stage presence."

The 11-year-old previously tried his hand at Anna Kendrick's 'When I'm Gone', probably better known to everyone as the "cup song" from 'Pitch Perfect', in a video posted David's Instagram.

Using just a glass cup and some tricky hand choreography to create a beat, Cruz shows off his vocals once more and it's even better than the last time!

Look at my little man go... Ridiculously cute and the enjoyment in his face whilst doing it just makes us smile @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruz_d_beckham @romeojames1234 A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) onApr 18, 2016 at 6:22am PDT

The news comes after Cruz drew comparisons to a young Justin Bieber following a post to Victoria's Instagram account, which saw him perform an adorable rendition of 2005 R&B hit, 'Hope' by rapper Twista and Faith Evans.

Confidently singing into the camera lens, there's no doubt Cruz was keen to impress Victoria's 9.9 million Instagram followers, as he laid down his best vocals.

If you weren't feeling broody for another child before, you definitely will be after watching this!

Super cute Cruz!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #proudmummy X vb A video posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) onApr 13, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

With his eldest brother Brooklyn, 17, currently making a name for himself as an 'IT' boy, Romeo slaying the world of modelling (and we're positive his five-year-old little sister Harper is set to be the next Anna Wintour) it was only a matter of time before Cruz unveiled his talents!

Let's be honest, Cruz has ALWAYS had the credentials to be a pop star.

If we remember correctly, it was Cruz - who at just three-years-old - stole the show from his mother Victoria and bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell, with his breakdancing moves during their 2008 reunion tour concert.

The adorable tot had moves back then to rival Mick Jagger, so who knows what his future holds now!

Watch this space!