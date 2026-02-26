Cruz Beckham pays playful Spice Girls tribute on first night of UK tour

26 February 2026, 11:39

Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham on Wednesday night.
Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour . Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

By Giorgina Hamilton

Cruz Beckham kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham with a nod to his mum’s Spice Girls legacy on the first night.

Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham took to the stage with his band, The Breakers, to perform a set of original tracks.

Performing alongside bandmates Dan Ewins, Telmo Seixas and Dario Scotti, Cruz dressed smartly in a red shirt, grey trousers and a black-and-white striped tie.

After the show, he shared his gratitude on social media, thanking fans for turning out to support the group on their first tour across the country.

But before the gig, Cruz couldn't resist a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the preparation, including a tongue-in-cheek nod to his mum’s Spice Girls legacy.

The 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham took to the stage with his band, The Breakers
The 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham took to the stage with his band, The Breakers. Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

While Victoria was famously 'Posh Spice,' Cruz showed off his in-ear monitor labels named 'Stoney Spice', 'Smokey Spice', 'Coffee Spice' and 'Hairy Spice', soundtracked by 'Say You’ll Be There'.

On the night, a glowing red sign reading 'Cruz Beckham & The Breakers' hung above the stage, with stylised visuals of the band members projected like floating heads inside diamond shapes.

Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30, proudly wore his tour hoodie featuring all the concert dates, and shared more backstage photos on her own Instagram.

Fans were also quick to praise Cruz's first tour performance online. One attendee wrote: “Cruz Beckham & The Breakers – absolutely fantastic set tonight! A perfect indie & Beatles-esque vibe! Got to meet him too and he was such a gent! Great night!”

Cruz Beckham showed off his in-ear monitor labels named Stoney Spice, Smokey Spice, Coffee Spice and Hairy Spice, soundtracked by 'Say You’ll Be There'.
Cruz Beckham showed off his in-ear monitor labels named Stoney Spice, Smokey Spice, Coffee Spice and Hairy Spice, soundtracked by 'Say You'll Be There'. Picture: Instagram/Cruz Beckham

The Birmingham show marks the start of Cruz’s biggest tour yet, though it’s not his first foray into music.

He released his debut single 'If Every Day Was Christmas' in 2016, aged just 11, in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise charity, helping disadvantaged young people across the UK.

Following his opening night, Cruz and The Breakers are set to play Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton, Brighton, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, wrapping up with three shows at London’s Courtyard Theatre.

Cruz's tour comes after he sparked reunion talks for his mum's band, the Spice Girls.

At the end of 2025, Cruz and Victoria sent the internet into a frenzy with their living-room duet of 'Viva Forever'.

Then, on February 5, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm gathered at the family’s London home, where Cruz picked up his guitar for another acoustic take on the Spice Girls classic.

The short video showed the four Spice Girls harmonising effortlessly around Victoria’s kitchen table while Cruz strummed along. Only Melanie Brown was missing – but that didn’t stop fans from losing it online.

Uploading the video to Instagram, Cruz captioned it: “I think I found my openers… you think they have potential? something exciting coming later today ;) keep an eye out and get involved.”

David and Victoria Beckham are the proud parents of Cruz
David and Victoria Beckham are the proud parents of Cruz. Picture: Getty

Within hours, the clip had racked up tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Fans called it “the best thing on the internet today”, with many convinced that this was a teaser for a full-blown reunion.

His brother Romeo Beckham joined in the fun, joking in the comments: “Sounds like they’ve done something like this before.”

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

Rumours of a 30th-anniversary reunion for the Spice Girls have been circulating for months, with Melanie Chisholm even hinting something may be in the works for 2026.

Speaking exclusively to Heart Radio, she told Amanda Holden: “If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us... so she has to have that experience.”

"So we’re probably closer now [to a reunion] than we have been in a very long time. And I’m always keeping my fingers crossed.”

