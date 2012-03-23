Cruz Beckham is learning ballet

Cruz is taking ballet lessons after being inspired by his 'lucky' cousin who gets to 'lift up girls'.

David and Victoria's seven-year-old son - who also does tae kwon do and breakdancing - decided to take up the hobby in a bid to get closer to girls.

'[My] cousin is very lucky because he gets to lift up girls,' said Cruz when asked what inspired him to start doing ballet.



'He's very good at breakdancing,' she told Vogue. 'He spins on his head.'

Like the other Beckham boys, Cruz is feeling at home in LA, where his dad David plays football for LA Galaxy.

Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn were recently spotted singing the Star Spangled Banner, the American national anthem, hand on heart at one of David's football matches.