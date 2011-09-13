Cyndi matches Christina's blooper

Cyndi Lauper's become the latest star to trip up over the lyrics to the American National Anthem.

The 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' appeared at the US Open women's semi-finals on Saturday night and messed up the same that Christina Aguilera did at the Super Bowl in February.

Lauper tweeted, "Whew, I just did the anthem for the US open. It was an awesome experience.I got choked up in the middle remembering 9/11.



The moon shone done on us and I tried to say a prayer at the same time.. I hope I didn't mess up too bad. I wanted it to be comforting."