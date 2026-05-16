Here's exactly where you recognise Cyprus's Eurovision entry Antigoni Buxton from

Antigoni Buxton once appeared on a popular ITV2 reality show. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Eurovision Song Contest watchers may think they've seen Cyprus's entry Antigoni Buxton before as she first rose to fame on a popular ITV2 reality show.

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The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 is full of recognisable faces this year from Delta Goodrem representing Australia to the UK's own entry Look Mum No Computer.

But there's another musical pop star hitting the stage in Vienna this weekend that you might recognise and that's Cyprus entry Antigoni Buxton.

Singing 'Jalla' on stage, Antigoni has always been destined for fame, first starting her quest into the limelight with singing and songwriting as a young teenager, even attending the prestigious BRIT school in London.

However, it was her time on reality TV that really made her a household name in the UK back in 2022.

Eurovision singer Antigoni appeared on UK's Love Island in 2022. Picture: ITV2

Who is Cyprus's Eurovision entry Antigoni Buxton?

For most of us, you'll recognise Antigoni from her time on ITV's Love Island. She entered the villa as a bombshell in 2022 alongside contestants such as Ekin-Su, Luca Bish and Indiyah Polack.

She was dumped from the island by the boys during a villa vote after just eight days.

Following her departure, Antigoni went back to her love of music and released solo singles 'Red Flag', 'Tomboy', 'Lie Lie', and 'Habibi'.

Her chart success doesn't end there as she also went on tour with Greek music artists Marina Satti and Eleni Foureira.

Is Love Island's Antigoni Buxton from Cyprus?

Antigoni was not born or raised in Cyprus but her mum was and that's something she has always been incredibly proud of.

Her mum is famous chef Tonia Buxton who has ensured her children remained immersed in their Greek culture and heritage.

Antigoni can speak fluent Greek and has a Greek record deal which allowed her to be put forward for the Eurovision Song Contest.

She actually lives in North London with her family which includes two brothers, a sister, and her architect dad who is from England.

What is Antigoni Buxton singing at the Eurovision Song Contest?

Her song, called 'Jalla' translates to 'more' in Greek Cypriot which she will perform in both Cypriot and English.

It's an upbeat tune which she has lots of dancers for and was written by Antigoni herself along with other producers.

The song is about having fun and partying while enjoying the vibes of the Mediterranean culture.

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