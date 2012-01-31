Daisy and Matt back together?

Daisy Lowe and Matt Smith have reportedly rekindled their relationship.

The couple split in November after an 18-month romance, citing increasingly hectic work schedules as the reason.



Speculation has been mounting about them getting back together ever since, but after the Dr. Who star turned up at model Daisy's 23rd birthday last Friday they seem to be back together.



'They looked really cosy and loved up,' an insider reportedly revealed.



'Daisy looked gorgeous - Matt couldn't take his eyes off her.'



If the rumours are true, it will be the second time the pair have reunited. They split last May before reconciling in July.