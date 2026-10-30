Daisy May Cooper reveals how she lost 10 stone and warns of extreme diet that caused kidney stones

30 October 2026, 09:41

Daisy May Cooper has revealed how she lost an incredible 10 stone.
Daisy May Cooper has revealed how she lost an incredible 10 stone. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The This Country star has gone from a size 24 to a size 10 after overhauling her lifestyle, but admits one weight-loss method came with painful consequences.

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Daisy May Cooper has revealed how she lost an incredible 10 stone, opening up about the changes that helped her transform her lifestyle, and the drastic diet she would not recommend to others.

The actress, 40, who rose to fame playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, began losing weight in 2021, eventually going from a size 24 to a size 10.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Independent, Daisy explained that her motivation was rooted in her health rather than simply wanting to change her appearance.

The actress, 40, who rose to fame playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, began losing weight in 2021, eventually going from a size 24 to a size 10.
The actress, 40, who rose to fame playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, began losing weight in 2021, eventually going from a size 24 to a size 10 (pictured in 2023). Picture: Getty
Speaking in a recent interview with The Independent, Daisy explained that her motivation was rooted in her health rather than simply wanting to change her appearance.
Speaking in a recent interview with The Independent, Daisy explained that her motivation was rooted in her health rather than simply wanting to change her appearance (pictured in 2018). Picture: Getty

“When I was at my biggest, I was at my most miserable and I had a massive food addiction,” she said.

“I wasn’t healthy. I couldn’t breathe when I was walking up the stairs. I was so unhappy.”

She also described experiencing chest and arm pains, admitting she had become frightened about the potential consequences of her weight.

“I thought, ‘This is it. I’m going to f****** die before my kids go to secondary school if I carry on like this,’” she told the publication.

One factor Daisy has identified as contributing to her previous weight gain was medication prescribed for depression.

The comedian previously explained she had been prescribed quetiapine before she began filming This Country.

She said the medication left her feeling constantly hungry and affected her metabolism.

Daisy May Cooper, 40, rose to fame playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, alongside her brother, Charlie Cooper (pictured)
Daisy May Cooper, 40, rose to fame playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, alongside her brother, Charlie Cooper (pictured). Picture: Getty

“I was put on some medication for depression, Quetiapine. It slows your metabolism right down to a crawl and it makes you have the munchies 24/7,” she said on the How to Be in the Spotlight podcast.

Daisy added she had previously been a size eight to 10 before gaining weight while taking the medication, and the weight began to fall away after she decided to stop taking it.

Alongside this, Daisy adopted a ketogenic diet, which typically involves eating very few carbohydrates and more fat.

But, she later revealed that she developed kidney stones after eating large quantities of meat and cheese.

“Because all I was eating was meat and cheese, like Henry VIII,” she told the Daily Mail.

Although the diet contributed to her transformation, Daisy made clear that she would not recommend following the same approach.

“The pressure on women to lose weight – at any cost – it’s insane. It’s horrendous,” she said.

Giving up alcohol was another significant change. Daisy has spoken about how she had used drinking to cope with difficult feelings, later deciding to stop altogether.

She has described alcohol as a form of self-medication and previously explained that drinking left her struggling with anxiety afterwards.

While the weight loss has brought changes to her health and appearance, Daisy has also faced unwanted commentary about her slimmer figure.

She told The Independent that some people had suggested she was no longer funny after losing weight.

“That made me really panic actually,” she said, explaining that she worried about whether casting directors would still see her as a comedian.

“Will I be scratched off people’s lists when they go, ‘She can’t be the funny big one?’ It’s so mad that as women we even have to think about that.”

The criticism has contributed to Daisy’s decision to step back from social media. She no longer owns a phone, with her partner and fiancé, artist and DJ Anthony Huggins, helping to manage her Instagram account.

Despite the scrutiny, Daisy has been clear that her decision to lose weight was about feeling better in herself.

“There’s that thing where people are just shaming you for wanting to feel better and be healthy,” she said.

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