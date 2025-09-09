Daisy May Cooper reveals 'secret' behind her dramatic weight loss

Daisy May Cooper has spoken about her weight loss. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Actress Daisy May Cooper has disclosed the reason behind her recent weight loss.

Daisy May Cooper, 39, has opened up about her dramatic weight loss which saw her go from a size 24 to a size 10.

The This Country actress recently shared an image of her svelte figure whilst celebrating her son Benji's second birthday, with many fans commenting on her new look.

The star has spoken openly about her weight loss and revealed what she did to shed the pounds and changes she made to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Daisy May has confessed that she changed to a keto diet in order to lose weight, which involves low carb, high fat meals.

Daisy May Cooper has dropped several dress sizes. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Grazia about her weight, Daisy May said: "I’m so for body positivity, but when I was at my biggest, I was at my most miserable and I had a massive food addiction. I wasn’t healthy. I couldn’t breathe when I was walking up the stairs. I was so unhappy."

The TV favourite revealed what her previous diet was like, telling the Daily Mail: "Because all I was eating all meat and cheese, like Henry VIII. The pressure on women to lose weight – at any cost – it’s insane. It’s horrendous."

Daisy May credits her new food habits as the reason for her weight loss and confirmed she didn't have surgery to attain her new look.

The 39-year-old disclosed on the How to Be in the Spotlight podcast: "I haven't had any surgery. I did go in to have a consultation for a tummy tuck and the surgeon just scared the s*** out of me."

Daisy May Cooper's look has changed over the years. Picture: Getty

Daisy also revealed medication caused her to gain weight, saying: "I was put on some medication for depression, Quetiapine. It slows your metabolism right down to a crawl and it makes you have the munchies 24/7. I was put on it just before I started This Country.

"What people weren't aware of is I'd always been a size 8 to 10. It was that medication that made me balloon."

The mother-of-three also spoke about the difference in her appearance from series one to series two of her show Am I Being Unreasonable, where she looked dramatically different.

In an interview with Jonathan Ross, Daisy said: "Series one is meant to be 30 seconds before series two and in that 30 seconds I've lost about 10 stone and had my lips done.

"I saw the rushes and I said to the BBC, 'God, we're going to have a disclaimer at the beginning saying - Daisy has had her lips done, go with it and please don't judge.'"

Daisy May Cooper has spoken about her diet. Picture: Getty

She also described how the public reacted to her weight loss, telling Grazia: "I've had some messages like, "Well, now you've lost the weight you're not funny any more. What the f***? Why do women have to be f****** fat to be funny?

"That makes me so angry. I champion anybody. I think everybody should be happy with their body. But I wasn't."