Daley Thompson facts: Olympic legend's age, family, career and tough childhood revealed

7 April 2025, 20:30

Daley Thompson's family life has been revealed
Daley Thompson's family life has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Daley Thompson including how old he is, what happened to his dad Frank, his relationship with his kids and his impressive sporting career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daley Thompson is set to appear in Celebrity Big Brother 2025 as we watch him interact with other housemates such as Micky Rourke, Ella Rae Wise, Patsy Palmer and JoJo Siwa.

Known for being a gold medal winning Olympian, Daley was thrust into fame when he won the decathlon at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and again at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.

After overcoming a tough childhood and rising to the top of his sporting field, many viewers are keen to learn more about Daley as he takes part in CBB.

How old is Daley, what happened to his father, how many gold medals does he have and who are his children?

Daley Thompson is an Olympic legend
Daley Thompson is an Olympic legend. Picture: Getty

How old is Daley Thompson?

Daley was born on July 30th 1958 and celebrated his 66th birthday in 2024. The sportstar was born in Notting Hill, London and attended Farney Close Boarding School, Bolney, Sussex when he was seven-years-old.

Speaking about his childhood, Daley said: "I’d kind of been looking after myself since I was seven years old. I wasn’t reliant on people for my emotional welfare, I just wanted to be the best at something – and I started doing athletics."

How many gold medals does Daley Thompson have?

Daley has accumulated three Commonwealth Games gold medals, two Olympic golds, two European Championship gold medals and one World Championships gold medal.

He won his first Olympic gold at the 1980 Olympics and his second at the 1984 decathlon event in Los Angeles.

Daley Thompson won Olympic gold in 1980 and 1984
Daley Thompson won Olympic gold in 1980 and 1984. Picture: Getty

Who are Daley Thompson's children?

Daley is father to Rachel, 35, Austin, 33, and Elliott, 30, through his marriage to his first wife Patricia Quinlan, as well as sons Alex and Aaron with girlfriend Lisa Clayton.

His son Elliott has followed in his father's footsteps and won the British decathlon title in 2022, 46 years after Daley won the same competition.

Daley Thompson shares son Alex with Lisa Clayton
Daley Thompson shares son Alex with Lisa Clayton. Picture: Getty

What happened to Daley Thompson's father?

When Daley was six-years-ol his dad Frank left the family home, with Daley revealing: "We lived in a council house, shared bedrooms. My dad, I wouldn’t see him often, four or five times a year. We went to visit him a couple of times in prison."

A few years later when Daley was 12, his father was shot dead, with the Olympian being told of his dad's death whilst at boarding school.

Speaking about the moment he found out Frank had died, Daley said: "The teacher said, ‘You have to go to the headmaster’s office’. I said, ‘Oh my God, have I been caught?’ And we all laughed.

“And he said, ‘No, you’re not in trouble for once’. I marched off and went there and they said there’s a problem back up in London and that my dad had been killed. My mum told me he and another man were with two ladies and one of the ladies’ husbands turned up and shot him."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Patsy Palmer's age, acting career, husband, children and LA life explained

Patsy Palmer's age, acting career, husband, children and LA life explained

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui have got engaged after her relationship with Ryan ended

MAFS Australia groom Ryan's brutal response to Jacqui and Clint's shock engagement

Married at First Sight

Jesy Nelson has been very open with the emotional pregnancy journey

Jesy Nelson pregnancy latest: Twins' due date, genders and TTTS diagnosis explained

Fans have questioned the actor's thick head of hair in recent years.

Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant? Actor's thick new locks explained

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Georges claimed he was dating Ekin-Su when she entered the villa.

Ekin-Su was in 'secret relationship' with MAFS' Georges during Love Island All Stars

Ed Sheeran has revealed his tour dates in 2025

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? His 2025 dates revealed

Music

Ed Sheeran has revealed what Azizam means

Ed Sheeran explains ‘Azizam’ meaning and message behind Persian lyrics

Music

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Mark Wright shared a string of gorgeous family photos online.

Mark Wright in his 'dad era' as he shares new pictures of baby Palma

Ed Sheeran surprises Pearl and Ray!

Watch the heartwarming moment Ed Sheeran surprises his two biggest fans

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

The all-star line-up for a new series of Beatles films has been announced.

The Beatles film: Who is playing John, Ringo, Paul and George?

Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine.

MAFS Australia: Police launch investigation into Paul's 'punch' scandal

Married at First Sight

Stacey launched into son Zach for swearing at her on camera.

Stacey Solomon in explosive row with son Zach, 17, as he swears at her on camera

Julie Goodyear is best known for playing Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch in Coronation Street.

Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare picture of wife amid star's 'painful' dementia battle

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

TV & Movies

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia?

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia? Full timeline of punch scandal explained

Married at First Sight

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Ella Rae Wise is taking part in CBB 2025

Ella Rae Wise facts: TOWIE star's age, boyfriend, Instagram and career revealed

Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB

Donna Preston facts: Actor's age, partner and career explained

Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years

Mickey Rourke before and after: His plastic surgery transformation explained

JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed

JoJo Siwa: Singer's age, net worth, height, partner and career revealed

Michael Fabricant's personal life has been revealed

Michael Fabricant: Politician's age, partner, career and hair explained

Mickey Rourke's acting career has been revealed

Mickey Rourke facts: Actor's age, net worth, films, partner and boxing career revealed