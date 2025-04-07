Daley Thompson facts: Olympic legend's age, family, career and tough childhood revealed

Daley Thompson's family life has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Daley Thompson including how old he is, what happened to his dad Frank, his relationship with his kids and his impressive sporting career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daley Thompson is set to appear in Celebrity Big Brother 2025 as we watch him interact with other housemates such as Micky Rourke, Ella Rae Wise, Patsy Palmer and JoJo Siwa.

Known for being a gold medal winning Olympian, Daley was thrust into fame when he won the decathlon at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and again at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.

After overcoming a tough childhood and rising to the top of his sporting field, many viewers are keen to learn more about Daley as he takes part in CBB.

How old is Daley, what happened to his father, how many gold medals does he have and who are his children?

Daley Thompson is an Olympic legend. Picture: Getty

How old is Daley Thompson?

Daley was born on July 30th 1958 and celebrated his 66th birthday in 2024. The sportstar was born in Notting Hill, London and attended Farney Close Boarding School, Bolney, Sussex when he was seven-years-old.

Speaking about his childhood, Daley said: "I’d kind of been looking after myself since I was seven years old. I wasn’t reliant on people for my emotional welfare, I just wanted to be the best at something – and I started doing athletics."

How many gold medals does Daley Thompson have?

Daley has accumulated three Commonwealth Games gold medals, two Olympic golds, two European Championship gold medals and one World Championships gold medal.

He won his first Olympic gold at the 1980 Olympics and his second at the 1984 decathlon event in Los Angeles.

Daley Thompson won Olympic gold in 1980 and 1984. Picture: Getty

Who are Daley Thompson's children?

Daley is father to Rachel, 35, Austin, 33, and Elliott, 30, through his marriage to his first wife Patricia Quinlan, as well as sons Alex and Aaron with girlfriend Lisa Clayton.

His son Elliott has followed in his father's footsteps and won the British decathlon title in 2022, 46 years after Daley won the same competition.

Daley Thompson shares son Alex with Lisa Clayton. Picture: Getty

What happened to Daley Thompson's father?

When Daley was six-years-ol his dad Frank left the family home, with Daley revealing: "We lived in a council house, shared bedrooms. My dad, I wouldn’t see him often, four or five times a year. We went to visit him a couple of times in prison."

A few years later when Daley was 12, his father was shot dead, with the Olympian being told of his dad's death whilst at boarding school.

Speaking about the moment he found out Frank had died, Daley said: "The teacher said, ‘You have to go to the headmaster’s office’. I said, ‘Oh my God, have I been caught?’ And we all laughed.

“And he said, ‘No, you’re not in trouble for once’. I marched off and went there and they said there’s a problem back up in London and that my dad had been killed. My mum told me he and another man were with two ladies and one of the ladies’ husbands turned up and shot him."