Dallas star auction raises $500,000

Dallas legend Larry Hagman has raised more than $500,000 (£313,000) after auctioning off some of his memorabilia in California.

The star who will always be best remembered for playing J.R. Ewing in the American soap, sold off a number of personal valuables collected over the years.

Hagman rode through the streets of Beverly Hills on horseback before the sale and helped bidders with descriptions and information throughout the auction.

The lot which raised the most money $80,000 (£50,000) was a silver saddle.