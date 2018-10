'Dame Edna' in 'The Hobbit'

Evangeline Lilly and Barry Humphries have become the latest additions to the cast of The Hobbit.

The actors - better known as Kate from Lost and Dame Edna Everage - will play a Woodland Elf and a Goblin King.



The film - a prequel to the hit Lord of the Ring series - will be released in two parts in December 2012 and 2013.