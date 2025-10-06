Dame Jilly Cooper dies aged 88 following fall

By Hope Wilson

The acclaimed author has passed away following a fall.

Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away aged 88.

Jilly's children Felix and Emily issued a statement to confirm their mother died on Sunday October 5 following a fall. In a statement, her family said: "Mum, was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.

"We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us."

The author's funeral will be private however a public service of thanksgiving will be held in the coming months at Southwark Cathedral to remember Jilly's life.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...