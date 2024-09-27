Actress Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Dame Maggie Smith has passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Acclaimed actress Dame Maggie Smith has passed away.

Dame Maggie Smith, best known for starring in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89.

The actress's death was announced by her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin who released a statement which read: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The acclaimed thespian won two Oscars during her career, one for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and another for California Suite in 1979.

