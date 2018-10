Dan Brown is least wanted author

The Da Vinci Code writer tops Oxfam most donated books

Dan Brown's books have been the most donated to the charity organisation for the third year running.

Ian Rankin and Jeremy Clarkson follow behind, with Twilight Saga author Stephenie Meyers in 4th place.

Oxfam's best seller is Stieg Larsson, the author of the Girl With The Dragon Tattoo books.