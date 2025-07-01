Dan Evans' age, height, girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed

1 July 2025, 12:39

Dan Evans is a professional tennis player
Dan Evans is a professional tennis player. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Dan Evans, where is he from, who is his girlfriend, what is his net worth and does he have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dan Evans is hoping to finally secure his long awaited Wimbledon title as he takes part in the 2025 championship facing tough competition against Carlos Alacaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner to name a few.

However this isn't Dan's first rodeo as he has qualified for the competition a number of times and taken part in other tournaments including the Davis Cup and representing Team GB Team GB in the tennis Men's Doubles at the Paris Olympics alongside close friend Andy Murray.

As we watch Dan take on his competitors in SW19, lots of viewers are keen to learn more about the sportsman's life away from the court.

Here is everything you need to know about Dan Evans including his age, where he's from, his girlfriend, net worth, height and Instagram.

Dan Evans is a British tennis player
Dan Evans is a British tennis player. Picture: Getty

How old is Dan Evans?

Dan was born on the 23rd of May 1990 and celebrated his 35th birthday in 2025. He began his career as a squash player at the age of seven before changing to tennis a few years later. A child prodigy, Dan began training at the Law Tennis Association at 13-years-old.

Speaking about his training, Dan told the Sportsman: "I was never the best at 14 and 15, in fact, I was probably the worst. I was smaller than the others and a bit of a late developer, but I always thought I was pretty good and in the end, I was the best."

Where is Dan Evans from?

British pro Dan is from the Hall Green area of Birmingham, but currently resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dan Evans has been playing tennis for decades
Dan Evans has been playing tennis for decades. Picture: Getty

Who is Dan Evans' girlfriend?

Olympian Dan is in a relationship with a woman called Aleah, with the pair meeting when Aleah worked in Winchcombe back in 2017, according to Tennisfansite.com.

It isn't clear how old Aleah is or what her current employment status is, however she can often be seen in the stands supporting Dan during his games.

How tall is Dan Evans?

Dan is 5 ft 9 in, making him 1.75 m tall. He is slightly shorter than Novak Djokovic who stands at 6ft 2in and Carlos Alcaraz who is 6ft tall.

Dan Evans is in a relationship with Aleah
Dan Evans is in a relationship with Aleah. Picture: Getty

What is Dan Evans' net worth?

Dan's exact net worth is unknown, however SportsSkeeda estimate the player is worth around $5million. This amount of is made up of tennis winnings as well as Dan's partnership with various brands including Novellus Finance, LUKE 1977 and Wilson.

What is Dan Evans' Instagram?

Fans can follow Dan on Instagram @danevo.official where he often shares images of his tennis career as well as his travels abroad.

