Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have confirmed they are together with his adorable selfie

By Alice Westoby

The couple seem to be back on track and confirmed the news with a cute picture.

During Dan Osborne's recent stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house many fans were curious as to whether he and wife Jacqueline Jossa would rekindle their relationship.

Things had been on the rocks after he was alleged to have had an affair with Love Island star Gabby Allen which the pair both vehemently denied while in the CBB house together.

Jacqueline uploaded a selfie of the pair on her Instagram story with the words 'My love' across it and Dan returned the public display of affection with a selfie on his page accompanied with a simple love heart.

Fans were chuffed to see the couple back together again and looking smitten.

It seems that 25-year-old Jacqueline was won over my Dan's appearance on CBB and welcomed him back to the family home the couple share with their daughters 3-year-old Ella and little Mia who was born in June this year.

Jacqueline is also step-mother to Dan's son Teddy from a previous relationship.