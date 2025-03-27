Dancing on Ice axed for a second time after ratings plummet

Dancing on Ice has been cancelled. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

ITV have announced Dancing on Ice has been cancelled after its 17th season.

Dancing on Ice has been axed for a second time following its revival in 2018.

The skating show presented by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern has been a firm favourite since its initial run from 2006–2014, however ITV have now announced the show will not be returning for an 18th series.

Ice legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have become staples on the show, however the pair did reveal they would retire from skating if another series was commissioned, due to skating taking "its toll on the body."

Despite having all star judges including Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the show has come to an end after ratings continued to plummet.

Dancing on Ice will end following its 2025 series. Picture: ITV

A statement released by ITV said: "Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing On Ice will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were judges on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Rumours regarding the show being cancelled began swirling shortly after the 2025 final which saw Coronation Street's Sam Aston crowned champion.

Speaking prior to the cancellation being announced, a source told The Sun: "The staffers on Dancing On Ice are saying the show is over and claim they’ve been told as much.

"It’s a mainstay of ITV’s schedule and viewing figures are remarkably less than they were but they still had almost three million watch the launch show."

Sam Aston won Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV

They continued: "There’s no denying, though, that the format has become tired and they’re not getting the big names they once did. Changes are needed and it’s likely it’ll be rested and given a new lease of life."

The insider added: "The show’s future hinges on the meetings that follow last night’s finale.

"Dancing On Ice is an expensive production and there are questions over whether ITV is getting bang for its buck. Staff working on it aren’t holding out much hope."