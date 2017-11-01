Dancing On Ice 2017: The Celebrity Line-Up So Far

Producers have been pulling out all the stops to make sure that the Dancing On Ice comeback is bigger than ever... here's what we know so far!

With just weeks to go until Dancing On Ice returns to our screens, we've all been waiting with baited breath to find out just which stars will kick start the show's comeback after... years off screen.

Now ITV bosses have announced FOUR new names following news that Coronation Street actress Brook Vincent will be swapping the cobbles for the ice rink.

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay will be taking to the ice just a few months after leaving Majorca, while former Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker has also been confirmed to be turning her hand to figure skating.

Meanwhile, Former X Factor and 'Im A Celeb...' star Jake Quickenden says feels "so lucky" to become the fourth celebrity to jump on board the reboot of the skating show, which is expected to hit screens early next year, and has admitted he really struggled with his first training session and actually looked like he'd been knocking back the booze the night before because he was so wobbly.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Wednesday, he said: "I had my first training session yesterday. It was freezing - I went in a t-shirt so ice is cold, especially when you're laying on it for 10 minutes. I was freezing but it was amazing.

The news comes after Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie for on Corrie, was confirmed to be one of 12 contestants who will be trying to impress the panel of judges, which includes Olympic skating legendsTorville and Dean, TV villain Jason Gardiner in addition to new members Ashley Banjo.

The news was announced via Twitter on Monday, with Brooke taking to the social networking site shortly after to confrim the news.

Swapping the @itvcorrie cobbles for the ice rink, it's @BrookeLVincent! We are *SO* excited to have our first #DancingOnIce contestant! pic.twitter.com/6U2NH9h6CY — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 30, 2017

Brooke said: “I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like, ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides. “I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!”

The news comes after the offical Dancing On Ice account tweeted a picture of some sizzling abs, in a bid to tease which sexy male may have signed up, with many speculating that the abs belonged to McFly star Harry Judd or rugby player Max Evans.

Our new celebrities are already getting to grips with the ice #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/v3w4H1FBhs — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 23, 2017

Elsewhere, dream team Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011. We can't wait!