Dani Dyer facts: Age, husband, children, TV career and more revealed

Dani Dyer has become a household name after appearing on multiple popular TV shows. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Dani Dyer is one of the UK's best-known reality stars, having shot to fame after winning the fourth series of Love Island. Here's everything you need to know including her height and net worth.

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Dani Dyer is a TV personality who become famous when she won Love Island 2018. She has since built a career away from the villa, appearing on everything from Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Gogglebox to EastEnders, while also working with her famous dad, Danny Dyer.

From acting to reality TV and even presenting, the showbiz star operates a busy work schedule. And it's not just her job that keeps her on her toes but also her three children, including her twins, and football star husband.

Here's everything you need to know about Dani from her age, height, career and net worth.

Dani Dyer is a TV personality and former Love Island star who shot to fame after winning the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show. Picture: Getty

Who is Dani Dyer and how did she become famous?

Age: 30 (Born August 8, 1996)

From: Essex

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Dani is a TV personality and former Love Island star who shot to fame after winning the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show.

Since then, she has built a career in television, fashion and social media, becoming a familiar face on British screens.

How tall is Dani Dyer?

Dani measures in at a petite 5ft 1inch which is around 1.55m tall.

Dani Dyer won the 2018 series of Love Island with ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham. Picture: ITV/Love Island

When was Dani Dyer on Love Island?

Dani entered the Love Island villa in 2018, where she was coupled up with Jack Fincham.

The pair went on to win the series, beating runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops in the final.

Dani and Jack continued their relationship after leaving the villa but later split.

Who is Dani Dyer's dad?

Dani's dad is actor and TV presenter Danny Dyer, best known for playing Mick Carter in EastEnders.

Dani is the eldest of Danny's three children with his wife, Joanne Mas. She has a younger sister, Sunnie, and a younger brother, Arty.

Dani and Danny have worked together on several TV projects, including Celebrity Gogglebox and their podcast Live and Let Dyers.

Danny Dyer gets emotional talking about his daughter's upcoming wedding!

Who is Dani Dyer's husband?

Dani is married to professional footballer Jarrod Bowen. The couple got engaged in 2024 and married in 2025.

Jarrod plays for West Ham United and has also represented England.

Does Dani Dyer have children?

Dani is a mum of three. She has a son, Santiago, known as Santi, from a previous relationship.

Dani and Jarrod Bowen also have twin daughters, Summer and Star, who were born in 2023.

Dani Dyer is married to professional footballer Jarrod Bowen . Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Dani Dyer been on and what is her net worth?

Since Love Island, Dani has appeared on a string of TV shows.

These include Celebrity Gogglebox, Celebrity MasterChef, EastEnders and the documentaries Dani Dyer: Is This Anxiety? and Greggs v McDonald's: The Fast Feud. She has also appeared alongside her dad in The Dyers' Caravan Park.

These, along with her endorsement deals, fashion projects and social media sponsorships have helped her gain an estimated £7.1million.

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