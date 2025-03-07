Exclusive

Inside Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen's 'traditional' wedding as her father Danny reveals details

Danny Dyer has opened up about his daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen
Danny Dyer has opened up about his daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen. Picture: Heart/Instagram'/Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer's father Danny has revealed what fans can expect from her upcoming nuptials to Jarrod Bowen.

Danny Dyer has given fans an update on his daughter Dani Dyer's upcoming wedding to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

After revealing she was tying the knot in spring 2025, the Love Island winner has kept relatively tight-lipped regarding her upcoming nuptials to the father of her twins Star and Summer.

However during an interview on Heart Breakfast, Dani's father Danny gave fans an insight into what they can expect to see from his daughter's wedding.

The former EastEnders star revealed what he will be wearing on the big day, telling Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston: "It’s black whistles [suits] we’re going for, so it’s very traditional."

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer share twin daughters Summer and Star together
Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer share twin daughters Summer and Star together. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

Danny went on to reveal: "She’s got it all planned. Going back to the traditions thing as a male, I suppose just turning up as a guest, Dani’s running round like a lunatic organising the wedding it’s going to be the party of the year I tell you that now."

When asked if any footballers were attending, the 47-year-old explained: "It’s quite an elite lot that are there, quite an intimate thing, but I can’t wait it’s going to be an amazing day, what a beautiful thing to do.

"I’m an emotional man anyway, very sensitive soul so I’ll be all over the gaff when I’m walking her up. I’ll be sobbing, I’ll be snotting everywhere. I’ve got to try and maintain myself so that I don’t look too much of a mess.

"I will have a moustache as I’ll be shooting, so I’ll have a tash."

Watch Danny Dyer discuss Dani's wedding here:

Danny Dyer gets emotional talking about his daughter's upcoming wedding!

Dani herself has given hints at to what her wedding may be like, telling fans in December 2024: "I would say it's as intimate and small as can be.

"I honestly understand why people elope and then throw a big party because the guest list has been so difficult! I'm getting married in like 5 months! I can't believe it. I'm so excited for you all to see."

Speaking to Fabulous in November 2024, Dani added: "We've found the venue, which is beautiful. It's giving Bridgerton vibes. I want violins.

"I'm just praying it doesn't rain. We're getting married in the UK, so you never know!"

Danny Dyer has a close relationship with his daughter Dani Dyer and son-in-law Jarrod Bowen. Pictured with daughter Sunnie Jo Dyer
Danny Dyer has a close relationship with his daughter Dani Dyer and son-in-law Jarrod Bowen. Pictured with daughter Sunnie Jo Dyer. Picture: Getty

She also revealed the role her family will play in the wedding, stating: "Jarrod’s little brother and my little Santi will be page boys."

Dani added: "My brother Arty is going to be a groomsman. Then I’ve got six bridesmaids.

"Knowing Dad, he will be an emotional wreck. He’s already planning his speech, too, but I’m not worried. “I’m more concerned about Jarrod’s best man. He’s very cheeky.

