Dani Dyer reveals she suffered secret miscarriage before welcoming son Santiago

30 October 2025, 14:37

Dani Dyer has opened up about suffering a secret miscarriage before falling pregnant with her eldest child, Santiago.
Dani Dyer has opened up about suffering a secret miscarriage before falling pregnant with her eldest child, Santiago. Picture: Instagram/DaniDyer

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Love Island star spoke openly about her early pregnancy loss and how it shaped her journey to motherhood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mother-of-three, 29, spoke candidly about the experience during an appearance on the Great Company podcast.

She revealed that the loss happened early in her relationship with ex-partner Sammy Kimmence, who later became the father of her first child.

“It was a very early miscarriage,” Dani shared. “When I got pregnant again, I don’t know how many scans I had. I was literally knocking at the door like, ‘Can you check again? Can you check again?’ And they were like, ‘Dani, come on’.

"I just thought I needed to see him one more time.” Dani, who welcomed Santiago in January 2021 at the age of 24, explained that the miscarriage made her long to become a mother even more. “I wanted a baby then cos that didn’t work out,” she said.

The Love Island favourite, 29, spoke candidly about the experience during an appearance on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast.
The Love Island favourite, 29, spoke candidly about the experience during an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast. Picture: Good Company/YouTube

She continued: “So I was like, this month I’m not going to be careful. Cos it didn’t work out.” She also admitted her pregnancy with Santi “wasn’t planned” but that the experience of losing a baby changed her outlook on motherhood.

Reflecting on her relationship with Kimmence — who was later sentenced to 42 months in prison for defrauding pensioners — Dani said the experience, while painful, ultimately led her to where she is now.

Dani added: “The reality is I shouldn’t have gone back there,” she admitted. “My friends say I went back there cos it was someone that I knew, that familiarity. I was 21 and it didn’t work out with Jack [Fincham], and I kind of knew him and we’ll probably just have a bit of fun.

“I don’t regret anything. I think every decision you make leads you to the path you’re meant to go on.”

Reflecting on her relationship with Sammy Kimmence (pictured) Dani said the experience, while painful, ultimately led her to where she is now.
Reflecting on her relationship with Sammy Kimmence (pictured) Dani said the experience, while painful, ultimately led her to where she is now. Picture: Getty

Dani has since found happiness with West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen, whom she married earlier this year. The couple share twin daughters, Star and Summer, born in 2023, while Jarrod is also stepdad to Santiago.

The former Love Island winner said that motherhood completely transformed her perspective and that she feels grateful for everything she’s learned along the way.

“Becoming Santi’s mum changed me,” she said. “I had to go through that tricky relationship to get my boy.”

Dani also revealed that her anxiety during pregnancy stemmed from her earlier loss, explaining that she sought frequent reassurance through scans.

Her openness has been praised by fans for breaking down stigma around early miscarriage, with many thanking the reality star for speaking honestly about her experience.

And while Dani has been reflecting on the tougher moments in her past, her dad Danny Dyer celebrated one of her happiest — her wedding to footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Danny Dyer gets emotional talking about his daughter's upcoming wedding!

Dani and Jarrod tied the knot in May 2025 at the swanky Langley Hotel in Buckinghamshire.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Dani's proud dad spoke about his pride on all about Dani's wedding day

Showing his softer side, Danny confessed: "I was in pieces. The best day of my life, it was unbelievable, honestly it was just so beautiful."

He continued: "I managed to give my daughter away to the man of my dreams. I don’t think that’s ever happened in the history of any father giving away their daughter. It was the perfect day, it was just beautiful."

