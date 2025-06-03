Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis. Picture: ITV / BBC

By Alice Dear

Tracey Beaker actress Dani Harmer has revealed the symptoms of perimenopause which are 'really taking a toll' on her.

Dani Harmer, best known for her iconic role as Tracy Beaker, has opened up about her unexpected journey into perimenopause at the age of 36 — a revelation she first shared in an emotional TikTok video a week ago.

The actress, who is married to Simon Brough and is mum to two children — Avarie-Belle Betsy Rachel and Rowan León James — appeared on This Morning to speak candidly with presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about how the diagnosis has affected her personal life, mental health, and career.

Harmer explained that her symptoms began not long after the birth of her son, initially brushing them off as the "baby blues" or postnatal hormonal changes. But it quickly became clear something more serious was happening: "I have always suffered with depression and anxiety," she admitted, "but this was on a completely different level."

It was her husband who first noticed a change in her behaviour: “The mood swings were out of control. It really wasn't like me. I'm normally quite laid back, I'm normally a chilled person.”

Dani Harmer explained that her symptoms began not long after the birth of her son. Picture: ITV

Sleep disturbances, another symptom, soon followed the mood swings, as Dani explained: "I'm a good 10-hour kind of gal normally, and that was completely out the window. And the hot sweats — they are absolutely rank. I mean, they really are."

In her original social media post, Harmer detailed the toll these symptoms took on her day-to-day life, telling her fans: "I have been diagnosed with perimenopause. More on that in a second. But what I need your help with is my hair. I am losing it, man. It is thinning so badly. You can see the bald patches coming in."

That hair loss, she revealed, has been one of the most difficult symptoms to cope with: "My hair's my identity — it's kind of what I'm known for. I'm not a vain person at all, but it's thinning, and I’m having bald patches. It’s starting to affect my self - esteem. I come across very confident, but behind closed doors, it's definitely taking its toll for sure."

The hair loss, she revealed, has been one of the most difficult symptoms to cope with. Picture: Dani Harmer / ITV

Professionally, Harmer has found her work impacted too; as an actor, her ability to perform has been disrupted by one of the more invisible symptoms called 'brain fog'.

"It's really not ideal," she said: "The worst was doing Panto — I was playing the fairy, and you're on your own doing monologues. I went completely blank on stage and had to ask the musical director for my lines.”

Despite the challenges, Harmer said she wanted to speak out to raise awareness, particularly for younger women: "It's rare, but it's not uncommon," she said. After sharing her story online, she was overwhelmed by comments from other women going through similar experiences. She also praised her GP, noting she had a positive experience getting support and treatment.

Dani's husband, Simon, first noticed the symptoms. Picture: Dani Harmer / Instagram

On This Morning, Dr Zoe encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms of perimenopause to speak to their GP. She emphasised the importance of keeping a detailed list of symptoms ahead of the appointment, which can help guide the conversation.

While GPs will need to rule out other possible causes, awareness and training around menopause care have improved significantly in recent years.

In some cases, patients may be offered hormone replacement therapy (HRT), but decisions about treatment should always involve a careful discussion of the potential benefits and risks.