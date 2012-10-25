Daniel Craig cried when he heard Adele's Skyfall theme

The 'Rolling In The Deep' star's soundtrack reduced the actor to tears as he admits the song is 'perfect' for the film.

The actor, who is reprising his role as 007 for the third time in the latest film, told Yahoo Movies that the song "perfectly" matched the feel of the movie.



'I cried,' the British star admitted. 'From the opening bars I knew immediately, then the voice kicked in and it was exactly what I'd wanted front the beginning.



'It just got better and better because it fitted the movie,' he continued. 'In fact the more of the movie we made, the more it fitted it.'



Skyfall hits cinemas nationwide tomorrow (Friday November 26th October).