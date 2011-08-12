Daniel Craig meets his hero

James Bond actor was star-struck when he met "Indiana Jones"

He may be rich, famous and a veteran of the film industry but Daniel Craig has admitted that working with Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens was a dream come true.

Speaking at the movie premiere at London's O2 Arena last night, Craig said he's been a huge Harrison Ford fan since watching him in 80s iconic film "Blade Runner".

"When I was young I sat in a cinema on my own watching Blade Runner" said Craig "and I thought 'I want to work with this man' - and then I did".

"Cowboys and Aliens" opens on August 17.