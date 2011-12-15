Daniel Craig is no morning person

Daniel Craig may be famed for portraying tough guys on the big screen, but he insists that he is just like everyone else when it comes up to waking up.

‘Do I get out of bed, swing down the stairs and jump into my car and drive away? No. I am just like everybody else,’ he was reported as saying. ‘I stagger downstairs, get a cup of tea, maybe switch the radio on and think about having a shower.’



The Quantum of Solace star is said to be looking forward to spending his first Christmas as a married couple with actress Rachel Weisz, whom he married earlier this year.



Craig will be starring as secret agent James Bond for the third time in Skyfall, expected to see release in 2012.