Daniel Craig opens up about his marriage

The James Bond actor spills the beans on secret wedding to Rachel Weisz

When Daniel Craig and Weisz got married after only six months of dating the world was taken by surprise, and this is exactly the reason why the couple decided to keep it a secret.

"We did it privately and we've got a lot of people to thank for that" said Craig "But that was the point we did it for private reasons. The whole point is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret".

Craig added he didn't divulge the news because he didn't want to hear comments such as "Give it six months" as the couple had only dated for a brief period of time.

The James Bond actor also criticises celebrities who sell their own private stories.

"There's a lot to be said for your own counsel" said the star "You can't buy your privacy back".

Craig and Weisz married last June in New York City, in front of only four people.