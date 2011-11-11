Daniel Radcliffe allergic to Harry Potter prop

There was one item that Daniel found difficult to wear to get into character...

Radcliffe has admitted he was allergic to one of his character Harry Potter's most important props: his glasses.

"We put the glasses on and eventually we realised I was allergic to them." said the actor in an interview with Digital Spy "I was allergic to the Harry Potter glasses because these two rings of whiteheads and spots had come up around my eyes. It took us about a week to realise that it was actually the glasses."

Daniel however didn't let such a small thing put him off the wizard role.

"It's lucky neither of us believe in signs, isn't it?" joked Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

