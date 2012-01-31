Daniel Radcliffe envies Grint's body

The actor has revealed he's jealous of Rupert Grint's physique.

The actor says he's envious of the muscles that the on-screen Ron Weasley has developed over the years of the film franchise.



'His dad is a big guy,' he said to Heat magazine. 'If anyone was going to get the proper muscleman build, it was Rupert.'



'You'd have to search pretty hard to find a more handsome ginger.'



Nevertheless, he insisted that he feels happy to strip off for roles. He famously went nude for his turn in a theatre production of Equus.



'I'm comfortable with my body,' divulged the star.