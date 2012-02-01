Daniel Radcliffe looks hot in new shoot

Harry Potter is all grown up.

In a new photoshoot for Esquire magazine, Daniel Radcliffe looks matured. The boy wizard is now a man, and he's cast his spell over us.

The 22-year-old reveals in the upcoming interview with the magazine that he's a one-woman-man.

'I’m a serial monogamist,' he said. 'I'm not one of those people that can date loads of people at the same time, it's all too complicated.'

The full interview appears in the March issue of Esquire, on sale Thursday 2 February 2012.

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Photographs courtesy of Esquire magazine.

http://www.esquire.co.uk/2012/01/daniel-radcliffe/