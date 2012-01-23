Daniel Radcliffe "not best friends" with Grint

The Harry Potter star reveals he and Rupert Grint hardly speak to each other but he's close to Emma Watson

They met for the first time 11 year ago on the first wizard film, but Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he's not close friends with co-star Rupert Grint.

"I'm just going to put it out there" said Radcliffe to the Sunday Mirror "Emma and I text all the time but Rupert and I never text each other, we never see each other.”

"If I see him every six months or so, it's a friendly 'hello, how's things with you' but that's about it.” concluded the 23-year-old.

Daniel Radcliffe is currently starring in "The Woman In Black" which opens nationwide on February 10.

