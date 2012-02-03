Daniel Radcliffe would play Potter again

The 22-year-old says he would 'never say never' to playing Harry Potter again, but insists the script would have to be right.

The most successful film franchise of all time was based on J.K. Rowling's seven-book series, but Radcliffe has left the door to a sequel open.



'If it was good enough, I would be Harry Potter again,' he told Chicago Sun-Times.



'If it was anything short of good enough, I would say no,' explained the actor.



'If I learned one thing in life, it's that it's foolish to cut yourself off from anything.'



Radcliffe has been busy in the US promoting his new film The Woman In Black.