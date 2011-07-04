Daniel Radcliffe's booze battle

Harry Potter star celebrates a year of sobriety

Radcliffe has admitted he's teetotal and gave up alcohol in August 2010 as he had become too reliant on it.

"There were a few years there when I was just so enamoured with the idea of living some sort of famous person’s lifestyle that really isn’t suited to me" he said in interview with GQ magazine.

The 22-year-old also let slip that he has a mystery girlfriend.



"I’m actually enjoying the fact I can have a relationship with my girlfriend where I’m really pleasant" the star said.



