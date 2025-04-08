Danny Beard facts: Drag queen's age, partner, pronouns and TV appearances revealed

Danny Beard is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, with the superstar drag queen joining housemates such as Mickey Rourke, Ella Rae Wise, Michael Fabricant and Patsy Palmer on the iconic show.

After starting their career as a drag artist, Danny has appeared on shows such as Britain's Got Talent, RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Hollyoaks.

Now as they take on CBB 2025, many viewers are keen to learn more about Danny's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Danny Beard including their age, relationship status, pronouns and where they're from.

Danny Beard is a famed drag queen
Danny Beard is a famed drag queen. Picture: ITV

Who is Danny Beard and how old are they?

Danny was born on May 27th 1992 and celebrated their 32nd birthday in 2024. The CBB star first gained fame after winning the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2022.

Following this Danny has continued to excel in their drag career and has appeared on other TV shows such as Hollyoaks and launched their own podcast called The Gossip Gays.

Where is Danny Beard from?

The star was born and raised in Liverpool and has maintained their strong Scouse accent. Speaking to TimeOut about the city, Danny said: "I think people are shocked how nice the city is, and just the general vibe.

"We’re quite friendly, we love a party, you just know to keep your handbag close to your chest."

Drag legend Danny Beard is appearing on CBB
Drag legend Danny Beard is appearing on CBB. Picture: Getty

Was Danny Beard on BGT?

Yes! Before finding fame on RuPauls' Drag Race UK, Danny first appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2016 where they reached the semi-finals.

While performing on the show, Danny sang 'Sweet Transvestite' from The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out For Hero'.

Who is Danny Beard's partner?

As of 2025, Danny doesn't appear to be in a relationship with anyone, however they have spoken out about the joys of love and have taken part in various podcasts highlighting love stories from the LGBTQ+ community.

Danny Beard will be hoping to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025
Danny Beard will be hoping to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Picture: Getty

What are Danny Beard's pronouns?

Danny uses they/them pronouns, however they have opened up about using other terms instead.

During an episode of their podcast The Gossip Gays, Danny said in 2024: "In lockdown, we had so much time on out hands, I did a bit of reading and really related to feeling like ‘my God, I’m non-binary.’"

They added: "I think also for me as time’s gone on I think technically yes, I would say I’m non-binary, but also it’s not a thing I go out and say, ‘hey everyone I’m non-binary.’

"I don’t mind if people say they, people say she anyway cause I’m a drag queen."

