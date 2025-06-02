Emotional moment Danny Dyer shares father-daughter wedding dance with Dani

2 June 2025, 15:11

Dani Dyer and her dad Danny Dyer danced at her wedding
Dani Dyer and her dad Danny Dyer danced at her wedding. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

By Hope Wilson

Danny Dyer was a proud father at the wedding of his daughter Dani to footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dani Dyer-Bowen, 28, has shown fans the sweet moment she shared a father-daughter dance with Danny Dyer, 47, at her wedding to Jarrod Bowen, 28.

The mother-of-three and the West Ham football star tied the knot on May 31, with the couple's famous friends and family attending the ceremony.

Sharing a video of her big day, Dani captioned the post: "The best day of my entire life and a day that I will want to re live forever🤍"

Whilst the video showed clips of Dani and Jarrod saying their vows and enjoying the festivities with the guests, many viewers noticed the sweet moment the bride shared a dance with her dad Danny.

Dani Dyer shared a dance with her father Danny Dyer
Dani Dyer shared a dance with her father Danny Dyer. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

Insiders told The Sun about how Danny and his wife Jo were feeling about the wedding, saying: "Danny and Jo were very emotional about Dani getting married. She was their first born and she was there through all the highs and lows.

"They couldn’t be more proud and they love Jarrod like a son. Danny walked her down the aisle. Jo joked that they should both do it but they’re keeping it traditional.

“Jo made sure Danny’s speech wasn’t outrageous. Her and Danny’s wedding present was paying for Dani’s dresses and her hen-do. They’ve really splashed out on her."

Watch Dani and Danny dance here:

This comes after Danny told Heart Breakfast about his daughter's upcoming wedding, hinting about what was to come.

Danny revealed back in March: "She’s got it all planned. Going back to the traditions thing as a male, I suppose just turning up as a guest, Dani’s running round like a lunatic organising the wedding it’s going to be the party of the year I tell you that now."

When asked if any footballers were attending, the 47-year-old explained: "It’s quite an elite lot that are there, quite an intimate thing, but I can’t wait it’s going to be an amazing day, what a beautiful thing to do.

"I’m an emotional man anyway, very sensitive soul so I’ll be all over the gaff when I’m walking her up. I’ll be sobbing, I’ll be snotting everywhere. I’ve got to try and maintain myself so that I don’t look too much of a mess.

"I will have a moustache as I’ll be shooting, so I’ll have a tash."

Watch Danny speak about Dani's wedding here:

Danny Dyer gets emotional talking about his daughter's upcoming wedding!

Sources told The Sun that Danny was reportedly banned from swearing during the father of the bride speech, with Dani's sister Sunnie, 18, reading a wedding-themed poem from Sex and The City during the celebrations.

