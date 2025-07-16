Exclusive

Danny Dyer says he was 'in pieces' at daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

Danny Dyer opened up about Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

By Hope Wilson

Danny Dyer revealed how he really felt watching his daughter Dani tie the knot with Jarrod Bowen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Danny Dyer has opened up about his daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to footballer Jarrod Bowen earlier this year, which saw the former EastEnders actor in "pieces."

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Danny was joined by his Mr Bigstuff co-star Ryan Sampson to chat about the second season of their show, where he also revealed all about Dani's nuptials.

Showing his softer side, Danny confessed: "I was in pieces. The best day of my life, it was unbelievable, honestly it was just so beautiful."

He continued: "I managed to give my daughter away to the man of my dreams. I don’t think that’s ever happened in the history of any father giving away their daughter. It was the perfect day, it was just beautiful."

Dani Dyer shared a dance with her father Danny Dyer at her wedding. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

Danny had previously teased what fans could expect from the high-profile wedding, telling Heart: "It’s quite an elite lot that are there, quite an intimate thing, but I can’t wait it’s going to be an amazing day, what a beautiful thing to do.

"I’m an emotional man anyway, very sensitive soul so I’ll be all over the gaff when I’m walking her up. I’ll be sobbing, I’ll be snotting everywhere. I’ve got to try and maintain myself so that I don’t look too much of a mess.

"I will have a moustache as I’ll be shooting, so I’ll have a tash."

Watch Danny Dyer discuss Dani's wedding here:

Danny Dyer & Ryan Sampson talk new series of Mr. BigStuff!

Dani and Jarrod tied the knot in May 2025 at the swanky Langley Hotel in Buckinghamshire.

Speaking on the Live And Let Dyers podcast about her big day, Dani revealed: "I was so emotional the next day. Like, I didn’t realise the wedding blues thing. You know what it was? I had my hen, and then obviously got back from my hen, and it was planning the wedding. Everything was just so fast paced."

Danny then revealed the sweet moment that got him choked up during the ceremony, stating: "What done me, because I was fine, like I said, up to a point, and then I walked you down the aisle and then I saw that J couldn’t turn around. I could tell by the shape of his back that he was crying.

"That’s what it’s about for me. When a man turns around and looks at your child, who you adore, and cries with emotion because he loves you so much – you’ve made it."

Danny Dyer has a close relationship with his daughter Dani Dyer and son-in-law Jarrod Bowen. Pictured with daughter Sunnie Jo Dyer. Picture: Getty

He continued: "What more can you ask as a father? I know that this man adores you, adores Sants, loves his children, is a family man. He is somebody that will protect you and love you and cherish you, and that was all from the turn. I could tell."

Dani and Jarrod share two-year-old twin girls Star and Summer, with Dani also being mother to four-year-old Santiago whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.