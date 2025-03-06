Danny Jones holds 'crisis talks' with wife Georgia as she pulls out of event after Maura Higgins 'kiss'

Danny Jones is yet to break his silence following claims he shared a kiss with Maura Higgins. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

As rumours continue to swirl regarding Danny Jones and Maura Higgins' alleged kiss, the McFly star is said to be having 'crisis talks' with his wife Georgia.

McFly singer Danny Jones, 38, is reportedly holding 'crisis talks' with his wife Georgia Jones, 38, after the star shared a 'drunken kiss' with his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins, 34.

The pair were reportedly caught on camera sharing a smooch at the Universal Music’s Brits after-party over the weekend, however neither Danny nor Maura have commented on the situation.

Now sources have revealed that the Masked Singer winner and his wife are hoping to "move on with their lives" and are "committed" to each other.

An insider told The Sun: "This saga has been embarrassing and Danny had a lot of explaining to do.”

Danny Jones attended the Brits with his fellow McFly member Tom Fletcher. Picture: Getty

The source continued: "Danny and Georgia have been together for a long time and have spoken about that night.

"They are keen to just move past it and get on with their lives. They’ve been away for a few days and they are focused on being a family unit.

"Danny and Georgia are both committed to each other and are moving on with their lives."

This comes days after Georgia decided to pull out of a Q&A at the last minute, following intense speculation regarding her relationship.

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones share son Cooper together. Picture: Getty

A source told MailOnline of her decision, saying: "Sitting down for a Q&A in front of a live audience is not what Georgia needs right now. She is mortified at how this has all played out and can't help but feel humiliated."

An onlooker who attended the Brits, told the publication of what happened between Danny and Maura, revealing: "Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss.

"Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking and laughing for ages."

They added: "Danny appeared to be giving Maura advice and at one point he put his arm around her shoulder."

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins met on I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: ITV

Maura, who recently split from TOWIE star Pete Wicks, 37, has not commented on the scandal, however she did manage to avoid an awkward meet-up with her ex at the ceremony.

An insider told the Mirror: "Pete and Maura were both at the afterparty but were very separate. Pete was there fleetingly at the beginning, but Maura was there until the end at 2am-ish.

"She was partying with I'm A Celebrity pals Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse. She was having a good time with TikTok star Luke Hamnett."