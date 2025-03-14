Breaking News

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife. Picture: Getty / Danny Jones - Maura Higgins / Instagram

By Alice Dear

McFly's Danny Jones has released a statement after a video of him appearing to kiss his I'm A Celebrity co-star Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards was published.

Danny Jones, 38, has broken his silence after a video of him 'kissing' Maura Higgins, 34, at the Brit Awards shocked fans of the married McFly bandmate.

The winner of I'm A Celebrity 2024 took to social media to apologise to his wife and family for what happened, and thanked his fans for their patience and understanding.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "Hello everyone, Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but l've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately. I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."

Danny Jones released the following statement. Picture: Danny Jones / Instagram

Last weekend, the video of Maura and Danny was published by The Sun, and appeared to show the pair kissing at a Brit Awards after-party.

Danny and Maura spent sometime together last year when they were both in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, with the McFly singer ultimately winning the show overall.

An onlooker, who saw Danny and Maura together on the evening, said that "they looked like they had a brief drunken kiss" and were "talking and laughing for ages.”

Danny Jones attended The BRIT Awards alongside McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher. Picture: Getty

They told the press: "Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss. Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking and laughing for ages.”

They added: “Danny appeared to be giving Maura advice and at one point he put his arm around her shoulder. Maura also laid her head on Danny’s shoulder as they talked with friends. They sat down at a table together and then met their jungle campmate Oti Mabuse.”

The publication reports that it was just before 3.00am when Danny and Maura were in the foyer together that they appeared to kiss.

Danny Jones is married to former Miss England Georgia Horsley. Picture: Danny Jones / Instagram

Danny has been married to his wife, Georgia Jones (previously Horsley), since 2014. The pair share one son together, Cooper, who was born in January 2018.