Danny Jones and wife Georgia 'on a break and living apart' following Maura Higgins 'kiss'

12 March 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 12 March 2025, 14:19

'It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened'
'It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened'.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

McFly's Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Jones are said to be taking some time apart following the shocking footage which appeared to show the star kissing his I'm A Celebrity co-star Maura Higgins.

Danny Jones, 39, and his wife Georgia Jones, 38, are reportedly "on a break" and "living apart" following his "kiss" with Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards earlier this month.

The McFly band member was filmed appearing to share a kiss with the Love Islander, who he starred on I'm A Celebrity with last year, at an after party. Since then, both Danny, Georgia and Maura have remained silent on the matter.

Now, a friend of Georgia's has said that the pair are taking some time apart as she needs "time to process" what has happened. This comes around the same time Danny and his wife were pictured together for the first time, looking tense as they walked around Richmond, London, on Tuesday.

The unnamed friend told the Daily Star: "It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened. Only then can she begin to talk about the future. They are now on a break and are living apart from each other."

Danny Jones is married to former Miss England Georgia Horsley
Danny Jones is married to former Miss England Georgia Horsley. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail are reporting that Danny and Georgia's 10-year marriage is on the rocks, with a source saying that the podcaster is "furious" with the "chaos" that his actions have caused.

"She is furious – not just with her husband’s actions, but with all the chaos this has brought to their lives, particularly for their young son Cooper," they told the publication: "All she wants to do is protect her boy from this mess."

The McFly band member was filmed appearing to share a kiss with the Love Island star at the Brit Awards
The McFly band member was filmed appearing to share a kiss with the Love Island star at the Brit Awards. Picture: Getty

This update comes amid the couple's united silence on the matter, with Georgia only returning to social media this week to post a picture of their son, Cooper.

A source explained the The Mirror why the pair are not speaking publicly on the issue, but added that (since the release of a second video from the evening), the McFly star should break his silence.

"Everyone would understand why Danny and his wife have been quiet," they said: "They are likely working through various discussions from the first video that was released alone. With this second video, Danny needs to now speak out."

They added: "Danny's career should be halted at this point and he should be big enough to now speak out to everyone and explain what has happened and take some accountability."

